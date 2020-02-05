Everex (EVX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.38 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Everex token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003008 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Mercatox, Tidex and IDEX. Over the last week, Everex has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $1.38 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.50 or 0.03101309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00200357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00131529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Mercatox, Huobi, Tidex, Binance, HitBTC and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

