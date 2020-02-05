Feathercoin (FTC) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $2,007.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, BX Thailand, CoinExchange and Upbit. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001090 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 266,763,800 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, BX Thailand and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

