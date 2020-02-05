Fetch (FET) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Fetch token can now be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

