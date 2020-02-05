FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $935-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.81 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. Bank of America cut FireEye from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded FireEye from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

FireEye stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 4,324,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.08. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

