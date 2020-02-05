FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.05)-(0.03) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $222-226 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.00 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FEYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks raised FireEye from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised FireEye from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of FEYE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,324,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.08. FireEye has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $18.66.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

