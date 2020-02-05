FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.41 million.FormFactor also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.27-0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on shares of FormFactor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FormFactor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. 478,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,525. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $341,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,976 shares of company stock worth $1,020,652 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

