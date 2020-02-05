FUTURAX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $5,879.00 and approximately $50,756.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00051544 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00379650 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010547 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 219.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00023986 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012674 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001309 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

