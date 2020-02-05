Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Gamco Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:GBL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. 8,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $457.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.57. Gamco Investors has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $22.81.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter. Gamco Investors had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 378.78%.

In other Gamco Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,500 shares of Gamco Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. Insiders bought 3,914 shares of company stock valued at $70,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gamco Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

