GINcoin (GIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $168,414.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 83.5% higher against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $168,414.00 and $1,934.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,589.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.08 or 0.02123967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.97 or 0.04537417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00749032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00128031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00804680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009384 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027185 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00740623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

