Global SuperDividend US ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1565 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of DIV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 164,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,150. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $24.48.

