Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:EFAS)

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $16.63.

