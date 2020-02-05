Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

SDEM stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,612. Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09.

