Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

QDIV traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. 1,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,429. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71.

