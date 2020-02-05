Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:ALTY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 12,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

