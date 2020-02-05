Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1222 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

SDIV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. 367,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,579. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $19.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.