Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SRET)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1006 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. 412,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,437. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04.

