Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1135 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

BATS PFFD traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,586 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01.

