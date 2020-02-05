GNY (GNY) Price Tops $0.0613 on Major Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. GNY has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and approximately $14,161.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY token can now be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. During the last seven days, GNY has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.50 or 0.03101309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00200357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00131529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

