GoldCoin Price Up 38.7% Over Last Week (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 31% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $543,504.00 and approximately $415.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00747199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007404 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

