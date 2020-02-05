Greenhill & Co., Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Shares of NYSE GHL traded up $4.85 on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. 966,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,837. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.76 million, a PE ratio of -238.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GHL. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

