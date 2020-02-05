Hamilton Lane Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

HLNE traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.26. 170,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,845. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.42. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 56.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

