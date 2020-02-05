HarmonyCoin Achieves Market Cap of $154.00 (HMC)

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, HarmonyCoin has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar. One HarmonyCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. HarmonyCoin has a market capitalization of $154.00 and $101.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HarmonyCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.50 or 0.03101309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00200357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00131529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HarmonyCoin

HarmonyCoin’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. The official website for HarmonyCoin is www.hmc21.co. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity.

HarmonyCoin Coin Trading

HarmonyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarmonyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HarmonyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HarmonyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.