Helium (HLM) Price Reaches $0.0124 on Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Helium has a market capitalization of $153,357.00 and $8.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. During the last week, Helium has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008781 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010809 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Helium

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,748,840 coins and its circulating supply is 12,400,460 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

