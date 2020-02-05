HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE:HFRO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 111,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,205. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

About HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

