Humaniq (HMQ) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex, Mercatox and Upbit. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $73,047.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.94 or 0.03100805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00199278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00131118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Mercatox, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

