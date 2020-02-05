Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.19 million.Ichor also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.64-0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 553,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,621. The firm has a market cap of $797.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.19 and a beta of 2.79. Ichor has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

