Ink Price Up 22.7% This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Ink has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and Coinrail. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $5,214.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.50 or 0.03101309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00200357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00131529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official website is ink.one.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinEgg, TOPBTC, Exrates, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Bit-Z, EXX, HitBTC, Coinnest, Exmo, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.