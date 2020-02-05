iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.iRobot also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.70-2.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.99.

Shares of IRBT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. iRobot has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $132.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.47.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

