JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:JCO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 62,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,787. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Company Profile

JETS Contrarian Opportunities Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks performance results that correspond generally to the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of securities. The Fund employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S.

