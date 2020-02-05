John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

PDT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,616. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

