Kava (KAVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.79 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and $5.97 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00012553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.94 or 0.03100805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00199278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00131118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kava

Kava’s total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,532 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

