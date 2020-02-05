Kcash (KCASH) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. Kcash has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

