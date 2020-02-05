Kryll (KRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Kryll token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Kryll has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $2,675.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.50 or 0.03101309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00200357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00131529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,980,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

