Matchpool Trading 51.5% Higher This Week (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Upbit and Gatecoin. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $194,044.00 and approximately $239.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.94 or 0.03100805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00199278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00131118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.