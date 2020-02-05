Mercury (MER) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Mercury has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $269,053.00 and $483.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.50 or 0.03101309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00200357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00131529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.