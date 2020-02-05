MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE CMU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 38,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,502. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

