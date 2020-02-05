MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MFV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,351. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

