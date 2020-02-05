MinexCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $328,657.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $328,657.00 and $58,214.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Exmo and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.50 or 0.03101309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00200357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029426 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00131529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037237 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,537,458 coins and its circulating supply is 6,134,017 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, HitBTC and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

