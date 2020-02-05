Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 117.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 256.4%.

Murphy Oil stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 2,274,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,387. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.16. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Insiders have sold a total of 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $207,233 in the last three months. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Howard Weil cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

