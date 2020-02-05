Namecoin (NMC) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Namecoin has a market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $1,552.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00006037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,579.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.57 or 0.04561938 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00710350 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016448 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000376 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Altcoin Trader, Bitsane, YoBit, WEX, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, C-Patex, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Tux Exchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

