NavCoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $122,209.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001091 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, cfinex, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004292 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007155 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045375 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,276,127 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, cfinex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

