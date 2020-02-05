No BS Crypto Hits One Day Trading Volume of $716,264.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. In the last week, No BS Crypto has traded up 65.1% against the US dollar. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $82,263.00 and approximately $716,264.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.03103291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00199175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00130908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.