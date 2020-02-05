Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0438 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NAZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. 20,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,687. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

