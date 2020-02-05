Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NCA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.