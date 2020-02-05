Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NAC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 165,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,183. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94.

About Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

