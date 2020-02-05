Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0308 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NAD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 280,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,458. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

About Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.