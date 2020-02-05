NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JEMD)

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

JEMD stock remained flat at $$9.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 16,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,663. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Get NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH alerts:

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.