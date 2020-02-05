Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE NMI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. 13,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $12.10.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

