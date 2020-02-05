Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NAN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 52,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,121. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

About Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

