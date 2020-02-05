Nuveen NY Municipal Value Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NNY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. 11,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,862. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

